COVID-19: Extend help to Benue, others harbouring IDPs, group urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has urged the Federal Government to extend financial and material assistance to Benue and other states harbouring Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and refugees to avert an explosion of thecoronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the affected states.

The Convener of the MBMJP, Joe Bukka who made the call yesterday while reacting to the news of the mass influx of Cameroonian refugees into Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, said among others, “outside the North East, Benue is the worst hit state in the country being home to over 483,000 IDPs and about 27,000 refugees who live in camps that are extremely crowded and nobody is paying attention there.

READ ALSO:

What this means is that if one or two of these IDPs or refugees get infected with the virus we might be in for a big trouble in the country and with the recent mass influx of Cameroonians into Kwande LGA the coming days might be the most difficult for Benue if something urgent is not done.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: