COVID-19: Egypt evacuates citizens from Nigeria

By Lawani Mikairu

Some Egyptians were on Sunday evacuated from Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Egypt is the latest country to evacuate its citizens from the country due to the current coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The evacuation carried out by Air Peace Airline started from Owerri, Imo State where 37 Egyptians boarded the flight at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

The Air Peace Aircraft for the evacuation essential flight arrived at the Owerri airport after midday and departed later to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to pick other Egyptians to Cairo, Egypt Capital.

This is the 7th evacuation embarked on by different countries thus far since the shut down of passenger flight Operations into the country.

This is also the second evacuation by Airpeace of foreign nationals, the first was the evacuation of Israelis from Lagos via Abuja to Tell Aviv.

So far, Air France and Lufthansa have evacuated over 800 French and German nationals through Murtala Mohammed international airport Lagos.

