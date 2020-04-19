COVID-19: Edo PHCs, private hospitals’ screening capacity gets boost with PPEs, others

Kindly Share This Story:

As officials charge residents with symptoms to turn up for screening

In line with the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to screen a minimum of 500,000 residents across the state for coronavirus (COVID-19), the Edo State Government has provided Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and private hospitals with more computers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and other equipment to facilitate the ongoing massive screening in the state.

The Director, Primary Healthcare, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA), Dr. Obasogie Marvelson, said six PHCs and four private hospitals in Benin City, have received more equipment to improve ongoing community screening, as part of efforts by the state government to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The screening centres include Aruogba, Oko, Ugbor, Oredo, New Benin and Ikpema PHCs, while the private hospitals include St. Philomena, Faith Mediplex, Bethel Faith and Safe Haven Hospitals.

Obasogie said the massive screening exercise is designed to ensure effective containment efforts with the pilot phase, which has kicked off in Oredo LGA.

ALSO READ:

The Director said all necessary tools needed for the community screening for COVID-19 have been deployed to the six PHCs selected in Oredo LGA, adding, “All the tools are here. Questionnaires are available, infrared thermometer, and computers for inputting data from persons to be screened have been delivered and fully installed.”

“Those responsible for handling the computers have been trained. We urge those with symptoms to come for screening,” he noted.

The Medical Director, Faith Mediplex, Dr. Temple Oguike, said, “We have set up the place where the screening will be done. What we are doing is to provide separate access different from our patients so that they don’t struggle with our patients.

“Those coming for screening will come through one gate, while those coming for our care will go through another gate to avoid the two struggling for space.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: