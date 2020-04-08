COVID-19: Edo govt lauds ASUU, 7up, others for donations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has commended the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), 7up Bottling Company and Pure Flour Mills Ltd for supporting the state government’s response to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., while receiving donations from the union and firms, said their support package will go a long way in complementing the state government’s response to COVID-19 while encouraging residents in the state to obey government’s stay-at-home directive.

Ogie assured that the state government will ensure the materials get to vulnerable persons who are in need to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative of Pure Flour Mills Ltd, Yogesh Yengul, said the firm donated 3,000 cartons of Indomie noodles which will support the Edo State Government in providing relief to the poor and vulnerable.

Yengul noted, “This donation will support the state government and residents in the state to continue to respond and check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.”

Members of the Benin Zone of ASUU led by its Coordinator, Prof. Fred Esumeh donated over buckets with tap heads and over 500 bottles of hand sanitisers, while 7up Bottling Company donated over 55,000 bottles of table water and soft drinks.

Prof. Esumeh said, “ASUU resolved to play an active role in public information, education and communication for prevention and control of COVID-19. The manifestation of the pandemic is such that no one is safe, except we are all safe. Reported cases of coronavirus incidence currently appear not too frightening, but all the trappings of exponential increase are present.

“One lesson the experience of coronavirus has taught us is that we live in an increasingly interdependent world. The rich or the poor, the high or the low, no one is more human than the other. We must, therefore, act together to find a solution to our common problems locally and globally.”

Vanguard

