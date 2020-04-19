COVID-19: Edo govt clears 105 suspected cases, 282 contacts

…urges residents on screening, compliance to directives

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has said the state is making steady progress in the management of coronavirus (COVID-19), noting that the remaining eight active cases of COVID-19 are being managed at different isolations centres across the state and are responding well to treatment.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Okundia said Edo has discharged six persons who have tested negative twice to the virus, and exited another 387 persons, comprising 105 persons of interest (POIs) and 282 line-listed contacts, who tested negative and have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up.

The commissioner noted that the multipronged strategy of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in handling the pandemic was yielding positive results, adding that the state is scaling up facility-based screening across the 18 Local Government Areas ( LGAs) of Edo and commencing community mobile-based screening for COVID-19 in Oredo LGA, to obtain data on how to further contain the virus.