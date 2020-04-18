Kindly Share This Story:

…continues contact tracing of 330 persons

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of the sixth coronavirus (COVID-19) patient in the state after the patient tested negative twice for the virus and was cleared for discharge at one of the state’s isolation centres.

In a statement, Governor Godwin Obaseki said: “Good people of Edo State, I have good news again today. One more coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has tested negative twice for the virus and cleared to return home.

“Please, stay safe and stay at home, as we intensify efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 in our dear state.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, in a chat with journalists, urged residents with the symptoms of coronavirus to seize the opportunity of the ongoing massive screening across the state to ascertain their status, noting that prompt detection and treatment increases the chances of survival.

Okundia called on Edo sons and daughters to support the state government’s efforts at preventing the spread of the virus by coming out for the screening, testing and treatment, as well as complying with guidelines to contain the infectious disease.

Okundia noted that while the state has recorded a total of 15 confirmed cases, 6 have tested negative and have been discharged, while contact tracing is ongoing for about 330 persons who had different levels of contacts with those who tested positive to the virus, adding that the number of suspected cases has increased to 123.

The Commissioner, who said COVID-19 is not a death sentence, urged Edo citizens to stay at home and observe precautionary measures, as the government intensifies measures to curtail the spread of the lethal disease.

He said, “The Government encourages everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for the screening, testing and treatment as prompt detection and treatment increases the chances of survival. COVID-19 is not a death sentence and not a lifelong disease. Once treated and discharged, you are free to live a normal life.

“All citizens of Edo State are hereby encouraged to abide strictly with government directives on social distancing, use of facemask in the public, regular handwashing with soap and running water or using alcohol-based sanitizers, cough etiquette and compliance with the stay-at-home order.”

Okundia continued, “COVID-19 is real with immense impact on the health and wellbeing on the general populace and we all have a collective responsibility to contribute our quota in ending this scourge.

“I want to use this medium to commend the health workers of Edo State and our partners for a job well done so far. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call these toll-free lines that have been activated by Edo State Government for assistance: 08001235111 and 08002200110.”

