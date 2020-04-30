COVID-19: Delta Assembly resumes sitting after six weeks break

Kindly Share This Story:

Passes two bills

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Delta State House of Assembly, Thursday resumed plenary after over six weeks forced holiday as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, passing two bills in what could be described as marathon sitting.

The bills were the Delta State Fiscal Responsibility Amendment bill and the Delta State Public Procurement bill 2020.

The House at the resumed session presided by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, announced the adoption of some stringent measures for members and staff to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Assembly Complex, subjecting

members, visitors, and staff to COVID-19 checks before they were granted access into the Assembly Complex.

Aside from the checking of their body temperature and washing of hands, the sitting positions of the lawmakers were adjusted in strict adherence to social distancing, even as the use of the facemask was made mandatory, amidst other measures.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his doggedness and firmness in containing the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

Oboriovwori also applauded members of the House for their roles in cushioning the effects of the lockdown on their constituents and reaffirmed the resolve of the lawmakers in making robust laws that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

The Vanguard gathered that the lawmakers were to attend plenary in batches of 17 members in compliance with social distancing until further notice.

Meanwhile, the House which adjourned for about two hours resumed sitting at about 3 pm and passed the two bills, following a letter it received from the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa which contained a bill for a law establishing the Delta State Internal Revenue Service and its Board.

Opening debate on the Delta State Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Bill during the second reading, the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere said it would give room for the establishment of a separate department in the Ministry of Finance saddled with the responsibility of managing the debt portfolio of the state.

After much debate, the bill scaled through second and third reading and subsequently passed after it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Delta State Procurement bill 2020 was also passed by the House after the third reading. The House adjourned sitting to Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

