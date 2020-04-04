[COVID-19] Day-2 lockdown: Nigerians share indoor experiences

Kindly Share This Story:

Wednesday marked the day-2 of the lockdown ordered by the Nigerian President, Muhammdu Buhari, during his national address, to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The directive has since been enforced in Lagos and Abuja, the epicentres of the virus in Nigeria. Ogun State which was the third state included in the president’s directive commenced its lockdown on Friday.

Many State governments have also followed suit by ordering cessation of movements in one form or another.

Vanguard social media followers have been sharing their indoor experiences during the lockdown. We earlier reported the Day-1 lockdown experience shared with us here. A Vanguard reader, Emeka Destiny who shared his day-1 lockdown experience with us said; “I slept all day yesterday but some how I read some books. It wasnt easy staying indoors.”

– Day-2 lockdown experiences –

Our conducted poll which was replied by our readers reads; “Day2-Lockdown: #TalkToVanguard how you spent your 24 hours indoors”

“The whole 24hrs utilized. Cogitating & engrossing on how fake news destabilises the accuracy & authenticity of information.” -Babadidi Sam

“Boredom.😟😟.. No food, no light, no movement” -Abiama Otunuya

“My mama say make I wash all the curtain, bedspread bed cover and pillowcase to work wey I dey dodge sin November with different escuse now I nor fit na god go purnish china.” -Onyeka Liberty

“Bored.pls I need books to read ..can anyone help me out.am in osun state” -Blezen Blessing

“Playing videos games and chatting” -Ahmed Wakili

“No light, no money. Bored and broke” -Alilonu Nwachukwu Osinakachi George

“Am having headache already, shouting, stop that, go back, separating fight. God pls heal our land” -Ajabor Ikechukwu Godspower

“I have been forced to stop the work I do which I survive upon. We are being locked down while hunger is at the verge of peeling my intestines. I forgive Nigeria if I die of hunger.” -Okechukwu Donald Chimaraokem

“The lockdown it’s a little bit boring coz u can’t go to a place of ur choice, u can’t get sustinance of ur choice. Only what is available ain’t funny at all. We pray for God’s mercy from above to put halt to this dreaded pandemic” -Ams Horlardeyley

“From here in abia state… the light here is encouraging” -Ononiwu Michael

“Please I have finished all the sleeping styles I know. Do anybody have suggestions” -Cent Cent

“I spend it in fasting and prayers and I don’t know when to break because there is no food for lazy people.” -Chrisyul Eyoh

“Staying indoors for almost 3days now has not been soft & easy. No salaries yet, no means of food as most Nigerians depends only on daily income for survival. Poor power supply to complement our at home. Life has not been the same.

“We appeal to the government to temper mercy with justice, to assist its citizens just like other nations did.

“They may be comfortable but not all are comfortable, the poor are suffering & its just about 3days only. We are crying…”

