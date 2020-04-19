Breaking News
COVID-19: Dangote, Wigwe other private sector coalition step up complimentary efforts to free Nigeria

On 12:28 pmIn Newsby
By Peter Egwuatu

The private sector-led  Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID-19) has stepped up its complementary efforts toward freeing the nation from  the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation, ADF, Zouera Youssoufou disclosed this at the weekend in Lagos, saying “following the devastating impact of the pandemic and  the limited resources available to the government to tackle the  health crisis, the private sector in the Nigeria decided to come together and set up the  CACOVID-19 to   assist the government to fight the virus.”

The body, which is led by  Aliko Dangote, through the Aliko Dangote Foundation(ADF)  and Herbert Wigwe  of Access Bank, is  also backed by  Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others.

Speaking on the Coalition and its activities , Youssoufou,  said it is the brainchild of Dangote and Wigwe who had started their separate initiatives to fight the virus but decided to involve more corporate bodies and individuals who are willing to ensure the pandemic is stamped out of the country.

Youssoufou said: ” the past weeks, the coalition has been working on how to better support the government in many areas and  is working with the  Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) on building of isolation centres.”

She added that CACOVID-19 has equally be working with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) of the federal government to ensure that the government is supported to fight the Covid-19.

She said: ” various committees have been set up  for  better  synergy and operations in order to   ensure   that better results are achieved.  Youssoufou, who said PWC is offering the coalition project management expertise and  KPMG is offering audit services to   ensure  transparent execution of the project and judicious use of the funds being pooled together by  CACOVID-19.”

She said apart from  helping to build isolation centres across the country the coalition will also assist in the training of medical personnel for speedy  in are of testing and other actions, assuring that Nigerians would be getting regular update on coalition’s activities.

Also speaking, Amaechi Okobi of Access Bank noted that Nigeria is very lucky not have seen what happened in China, Italy, United States and other places. According him,” it is now that the country has to work and ensure the necessary efforts are made to prevent the situation from worsening, hence the CACOVID-19 is supporting the federal government to achieve this.

“We should help ourselves as quickly as possible and  be prepared and ready and let everybody to know that it is real. It involves everybody and it is a fight of our lives. So we must spread the news and tell people what to do and what not to do in the fight against this virus. The money is important and no other effort is too small to help fight this COVID-19.”

