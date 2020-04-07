COVID-19: Court remands Pilot Buhari, Ugorji for violation of Rivers border closure

Kindly Share This Story:

As new P’Harcourt Isolation Centre expects 10 ventilators

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TWO pilots, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari were Tuesday remanded to prison by a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court for alleged violation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s Executive Order on the closure of Rivers State borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Presiding Chief Magistrate D.D. Ihua-Maduenyi who remanded both pilots to the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre till May 19, 2020, for the commencement of trial also ordered that COVID-19 tests be carried out on the duo to ascertain their status.

The arraignment of the accused, employees of Carveton Helicopters followed Governor Wike’s storming of the firm’s operations at the Nigeria Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, resulting in their arrest by the State Police Command who took them to court on Charge No: PMC/532C/2020.

Prosecution Counsel, SP Gladys Amadi told the court to remind both accused pending conclusion of investigations, arguing that the acts of both pilots were capable of putting the entire state in danger of contracting the pandemic and allowing them to roam the streets would endanger lives in the state.

The four-count charge read in part, “Count 1: That you Samuel Ugorji (m), Samuel Buhari (m) and others now at large as pilot and co-pilot of Twin-Otter, Carveton Helicopters on the 7th day of April 2020 at the Air Force Base, Port Harcourt did conspire amongst yourselves to commit misdemeanour to wit: disobedience to lawful order and thereby committed an offence under section 517A of the criminal code CAP 37, Vol 11 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

“Count 2: That you Samuel Ugorji (m), Samuel Buhari (m) and others now at large on the same date and place at the aforesaid magisterial District did intentionally disobey the lawful order issued by the Governor of Rivers State as contained in paragraph 8 of the Executive Order RVSG -01 2020 made pursuant to Sections 2, 4, and 8 of Quarantine Act Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Regulation 11 of the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) and other infectious diseases) regulations, 2020 by flying the Twin-Otter Caverton Helicopters into Air Force Base, Port Harcourt and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 5 of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 LFN, 2004.

“Count 3: That you Samuel Ugorji (m), Samuel Buhari (m) and others now at large on the same date and place at the aforesaid magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by flying and discharging passengers from the Twin-Otter helicopter at the Air Force Base, Port Harcourt and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 249 (d) of the criminal code laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.”

Governor Wike had said: “I am willing to drop my immunity as a governor as far as this case is concerned. I am ready to be a prosecution witness. This is a serious matter to us and the police should handle it seriously.

“Nobody knows whether they are positive or negative. I have said I don’t have the right to close the airport. But I have the right of saying don’t enter my state because we want to know your status”

Rivers new Isolation Center to hosts 10 ventilators

Meanwhile, project executors at the new COVID-19 Isolation Center in Elekahia Stadium, Port Harcourt, have said the facility to be ready in the next two days would be fitted with 10 ventilators expected to arrive the state in less than a week.

The personnel in charge of the centre simply identified as Mrs Ighodalu she disclosed that the facility was being built building by Access Bank PLC, stating that, “This centre is already in completion stage and should be ready in two days. We are expecting 10 ventilators which will arrive the state in less than a week,” she assured.

