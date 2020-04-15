COVID-19: Coalition of political parties commends Sanwo-Olu’s efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

Condemns politically motivated attacks over palliatives

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Conference of Registered Political Parties (SRPP) in Lagos has commended the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his reaction to COVID-19, as well as curtailing the spread of the COVID-19, pandemic in the state.

The group also condemned what it called “sponsored media criticisms” for the Governor’s handling of palliative measures for less privileged in the state during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

The group, through its Chairman, Engr Taiwo Fatai during a press conference held in Lagos, said those who were using the pages of newspapers and online media as “the altar of injustice” against the good governance of Sanwo-Olu were those “who have added no value to the polity of Lagos State and would stop at nothing to pull Lagos State down.

ALSO READ:

“We commend Mr Sanwo-Olu for the steps he is taking to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the state. His motivating, proficient and consoling reaction to the pandemic in the state is highly commendable.

“We are satisfied with his response to the dictates of the times, by reactivating Lagos State profile banking and bio-security research facility at the infections sickness laboratory at Yaba.

“Without any doubt, the recent events that have locked down the Nations of the world, the monstrous COVID-19 have shown that leadership earned in an unusual trying moments as the COVID-19 represents. CRPP has been vindicated in our assertion that Mr Sanwo-Olu embodies the true yarning and aspiration of the people of Lagos State,” the group said

The CRPP also commended the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibironke Sanwo-Olu who “has continued to give her husband the needed and necessary support that informed the successes achieved within one year in office in the history of Lagos State.”

The group further commended the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, saying, “The professional touch he has brought to bear in fighting COVID-19 Scrounge is commendable. We salute the role played by all the COVID 19 Taskforce team in Lagos State.

CRPP also commended the law enforcement agencies who it said conducted themselves professionally to execute the presidential order on lockdown.

The CRPP yet commended the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bolu Ahmed Tinubu, “for his fatherly support to the people and government of Lagos State at this trying time, of the state.”

Speaking further about Tinubu, the CRPP said: “He has really shown that nobody dares query his paranormal intelligence as his leadership skills remain unequalled. We cherish his entrepreneurship value and kind heart.”

The group, therefore. Urged residents to support the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the fight against COVID 19 by complying with all instructions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: