COVID-19: Chinese medical expert team arrives Ethiopia

By Rasheed Sobowale

Eight days after the Nigerian government welcomed a team of Chinese medics in spite of protests from health professionals, the government of Ethiopia on Thursday announced the arrival of a Chinese “anti-pandemic medical expert team” to aid its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Announcing the arrival of the team, Ethiopia Ministry of Health stated; “A Chinese anti-pandemic medical expert team, dispatched by the government of China has arrived in the #Ethiopian Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa this afternoon #COVID19Ethiopia”.

Lia Tadesse, the Minister of Health, also announcing the development, posted on her Twitter account, “The Chinese Anti-pandemic Medical Expert Team to Ethiopia arrived today (Thursday) to share their ample experience in prevention and control of COVID-19 and to deliver urgently needed medical supplies. My heartfelt gratitude for the solidarity witnessed at this crucial time.”

Ethiopia on Wednesday also received a donation of medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Announcing the receipt of the donation, Tadesse posted; “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the government of UAE for the generous donation of medical supplies that are vital at this critical time and for the continued support to our country in the fight against.”

Ethiopia, as of April 17, has recorded 96 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with three fatalities (deaths).

Vanguard News Nigeria.

