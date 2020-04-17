Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Chinese medical expert team arrives Ethiopia

On 3:00 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: Chinese medical team arrives Ethiopia
Chinese anti-pandemic medical team arrives in Ethiopia, April 16, 2020. PHOTO: Twitter

By Rasheed Sobowale

Eight days after the Nigerian government welcomed a team of Chinese medics in spite of protests from health professionals, the government of Ethiopia on Thursday announced the arrival of a Chinese “anti-pandemic medical expert team” to aid its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Announcing the arrival of the team, Ethiopia Ministry of Health stated; “A Chinese anti-pandemic medical expert team, dispatched by the government of China has arrived in the #Ethiopian Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa this afternoon #COVID19Ethiopia”.

Lia Tadesse, the Minister of Health, also announcing the development, posted on her Twitter account, “The Chinese Anti-pandemic Medical Expert Team to Ethiopia arrived today (Thursday) to share their ample experience in prevention and control of COVID-19 and to deliver urgently needed medical supplies. My heartfelt gratitude for the solidarity witnessed at this crucial time.”

ALSO READ: Chinese doctors scary, Nigerian doctors better – Dalung

Ethiopia on Wednesday also received a donation of medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Announcing the receipt of the donation, Tadesse posted; “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the government of UAE for the generous donation of medical supplies that are vital at this critical time and for the continued support to our country in the fight against.”

Ethiopia, as of April 17, has recorded 96 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with three fatalities (deaths).

PHOTO: Twitter

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!