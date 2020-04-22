COVID-19: Central Hospital, Warri Isolation Centre ready – CMD

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Paul Okubor, the Chief Medical Director of Central Hospital, Warri, has said that the hospital’s Isolation centre for the treatment of COVID-19 patients is ready.

Okubor who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri also said that the treatment centre could take14 patients.

He said that the hospital had all the basic requirements needed to treat any infected persons, adding that the caregivers had been properly trained to attend to patients.

“The treatment centre in Central Hospital, Warri, is up and running and we are ready to receive patients. The centre can take up to 14 patients.

READ ALSO:Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands unconditional release of Ebonyi Journalist

“We have all the basic equipment needed to treat anybody that comes.

“Ourvarious caregivers have received adequate training and are ready to take any patient,” he said.

Okubor expressed worry over the attitude of some individuals who still doubt the existence of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, such persons are likely the ones flouting the directives of the lockdown order by the state government thereby endangering their lives and that of others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had ordered the lockdown on the state with effect from April 1 as a measure to tackle spread of the global pandemic.

“Some people still feel that COVID-19 is a scam, it is very unfortunate.

“I want to appeal to those still doubting, that it is extremely dangerous for them to continue to doubt.

“If you are still doubting, it means you have not taken the necessary precautions to protect yourselves against the pandemic,” he said.

He commended Okowa for the proactive measures taken to tackle the spread of the rampaging scourge.

“Gov. Okowahas done so well, we have four treatment centres in Delta with well trained personnel.

“He has also tried to contain the spread of the pandemic through the stay-at-home order and ensure that the people are safe.

“We all have to be alert and for us to stay at alert, we need to take all the necessary precautions.

“You also have to abide by the rules and regulations in the hospital, wear your face mask, especially with regards to COVID-19, it is very important,” he said.

The medical expert also advised people on regular washing of hands with soap and running water or used alcohol-based sanitiser.

“Maintain social distance and if you must cough, cough into you elbow, wash your hands regularly with soap and running water or use hand sanitiser,” he said.

Okubor said that the facilities to test everybody was not available in the hospital at the moment.

“However, those who have the need to be tested, especially those who have significant contact with Covid-19 patients will be tested.

“It is not everybody that is being tested for now,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: