COVID-19: Bode Akindele tops list of private donors to Oyo’s Endowment Fund

As UBA, Unity Bank lead donations by corporate organisations

Revered Ibadan businessman, Sir (Chief) Bode Akindele, has emerged the top individual donor to Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund in its first week of coming on stream.

The businessman, with a donation of N25 million, which was made at the close of last week topped earlier donors, Barrister Lateef Fagbemi (N10m); the Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Resort, Dr Dotun Sanusi (N5m) and the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Akinola, who donated N20 million.

Leading the charge of corporate donors is the United Bank of Africa (UBA) which donated N28.5 million, followed by Unity Bank, which donated N10 million.

Fagbemi had last week kickstarted donations to the accounts with the sum of N10 million, while Sanusi followed suit with a cash donation of N5 million.

The good-spirited Nigerians said in different letters forwarding the donations to the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde that they were lending supporting hands to Oyo State government’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Sir Akindele, who is the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, made the donation through his conglomerate, Modandola Group. The payment was made to Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment account domiciled with the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Modandola Group, comprising the Modandola Investments Limited, Standard Flour Mills Limited and Coastal Services (Nigeria) Limited, in a letter dated April 2 and signed by Sir Akindele, commended the efforts of the state government in combating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group wished the state the best in these trying times.

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Akinola, had through his firm, De Damak Nigeria Limited donated, N20 million, to join the first callers, Barr. Fagbemi (SAN) and the Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Resort, Chief Sanusi.

Other donors to the fund include ICMA Professional Services, which donated N10 million as well as Ledco Limited and Eczellon Capital which donated N5 million each.

The state government confirmed on the site that it has so far raked in N125,343,263.50 (one hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and forty-three thousand, two hundred and sixty-three Naira, fifty kobo).

Other donations are:

ITC Advisory Services: N2,500,000.00

Private Network Nig Ltd: N2,000,000.00

Prof. Osofisan Adenike Oyinlola- N300,000.00

Fenix Nigeria Limited: N250,000.00

Mrs Ojulari O.: N200,000.00

Cathedral of St. Peter: 200,000.00

Anonymous: N100,000.00

Olufunso Faka: N100,000.00

Ogunsola Abayomi Olusegun: N100,000.00

Oriyomi Olounwa Ladogbolu: N100,000.00

Adedayo Aderonke: N100,000.00

Euro Class and Sui: N100,000.00

Akerele Adenike: N100,000.00

Oluwafemi Ezekiel: N100,000.00

Euro Lounge Suites: N100,000.00

La Consult Limited: N50,000.00

Justice Ayotunde: N50,000.00

Nig. Soc Of Engineer: N50,000.00

Apampa Olubunmi Folusade: N50,000.00

Prof Adenike Osofisan***: N50,000.00

Folake Markus Bello: N40,000.00

Olabisi Omotola Olugbodi: N25,000.00

Olufunso Adegbola: N20,000.00

Braithwaite Olato: N20,000.00

Bajan Emiko Denis: N20,000.00

Oderinde Olabisi: N20,000.00

Amiehi Tolulope Ig: N10,000.00

Kashif Tawwab: N10,000.00

Adeola Adebanke Yetunde: N10,000.00

Ogunbowale Oladayo Olujuwon: N10,000.00

Rem N-10061373743: N8,963.50

Mob/Utu/475989***: 5,000.00

Fola-Boluwole Jare: N5,000.00

Martin Lydia Adeola: N5,000.00

Hamzat Temitope: N5,000.00

Ikoku Mary-Anne: N5,000.00

Dairo Anne Olubu: N4,000.00

Bello Waheed Taiwo: N2,000.00

Ipadeola Adewale A.: N2,000.00

Eniola Sikirat Ajadi: N2,000.00

Bamidele Musibau: N2,000.00

Adelakun Rilwan Adeola: N1,250.00

Tope Olabisi: N1,000.00

Mob/Utu/4762637***: N1,000.00

Oladoyinbo Damilola: N1,000.00

Ojuade Samiyu: N1,000.00

Daramola Olabanji: N1,000.00

Niydia Dailies: N1,000.00

Adekola Adewole O.: N1,000.00

Bayo Augustine O.: N1,000.00

Oladipo Olufunmilo: N1,000.00

Yakub Yussuf: N1,000.00

Olatunji Oluwato: N500.00

Azeez Abiodun Fad: N500.00

Ogunlowo: N50.00

Signed:

Taiwo Adisa

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde

April 5, 2020.

