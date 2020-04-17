COVID-19: Apprehension in Ughelli as man with symptoms of ailment escapes from hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Apprehension has enveloped the Ughelli Central hospital after a male patient suspected to have shown symptoms of the corona virus, was whisked away by his relatives who had rushed him to the hospital for treatment over fears of him being isolated.

The hospital is one of the holding centers established by the state government for persons suspected to have been infected with the virus.

The patient, who was yet to be registered at the records department of the hospital before he was whisked away according to multiple sources, was rushed to the Accident and Emergency ward of the hospital by his relatives on Wednesday night after he started showing symptoms of the ailment.

One of the doctors in the hospital who confirmed the incident to Saturday Vanguard, said though it was not fully confirmed if the patient was infected with the virus, he was showing symptoms of COVID-19 when he was brought in.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “When the patient was brought in for medical attention, the medical personnel at the Accident and Emergency section of the hospital upon noticing the symptoms of the patient, immediately called the doctor on duty on the phone to inform him of a likely case of COVID-19 waiting to be attended to.

“Unfortunately, the nurse who was attending to them, made the call in the presence of the patient’s relative who heard her conversation and immediately took the patient away claiming that their brother is not COVID-19 positive. But as at today (Friday), we have been able to trace and identify the patient and will be going after the patient immediately.”

Though calls and SMS to the Delta State Commissioners for information, Charles Aniagwu and his health counterpart, Dr. Mordi Ononye were unreplied, the zonal medical director of the hospital, Dr. Bernard Ojekudo denied the incident when contacted.

Meanwhile, as at Friday when Vanguard visited the hospital, doctors and nurses where receiving training on how to attend to patients suspected to have been affected by the virus with some of them lamenting the non-availability of Personal Protective Equipments, PPE.

Vanguard

