COVID-19: APC provides relief materials to Edo IDPs

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday donated bags of rice to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp at Ohogua in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State.

Presenting the items to the over 3,000 inmates most of them victims of insurgency in the north east, State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah who led other members of the State Working Committee, SWC, on behalf of the NWC said: “The National Chairman of our party mandated us to come and present this 200 bags of 50kg rice to you. As you are aware, it is not the will of the inmates to be here but by providence they are here. So he has sent us to present this on behalf of the NWC of our party. Pastor, we know you very well as a man of God who has been responsible for the upkeep of these children.”

On his part, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebamwen said APC though a political party has always identified with the needs of the people especially in time of challenges. He said “The basic function of a political party is to contest, win and run government, but over and above that, we in APC owe it to Nigerian public to add value to their lives to improve and achieve their self actualisation.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Folorunsho Solomon, commended the party, especially Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for always remembering them at the point of their need.

He said “He (Oshiomhole) has always been a father to the kids. This is not the first time, he was doing it when he was the governor and have never stopped doing it even now.

“He built a school for them that has been producing intelligent children. Some of them are already in tertiary institutions. Even after he left office as governor of Edo state, he still came here with his wife to visit us and provided relief for the children.”

