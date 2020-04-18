COVID -19: Anambra’s index case tests negative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State announced Saturday night that the state’s coronavirus index case has tested negative after staying in a treatment centre for the past two weeks.

In a broadcast to the people of the state, Obiano also announced that six out of the 39 contact persons have tested negative for the virus.

He said: “One week ago, I announced to you that our dear state had recorded an index-case of the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced the world to a standstill in the past few months.

“I assured you that my team and I had made the necessary arrangements to give Ndi Anambra a fighting chance against the pandemic. Today, I am delighted to announce that the report reaching me from the Protective Care Center, PCC, indicates that our index case is responding very well to treatment. In fact, the first post treatment result from the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) returned negative for SARS-CoV 2.

“However, following the standards which have been rigorously applied by NCDC since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, he will go for a second round of test before he can be conclusively declared negative. We shall continue to remember him in our prayers as he fights his way back from this illness.”

According to the governor, the state’s medical team had successfully tracked 39 people who had direct contact with the index case, adding that out of the number, five are in the Protective Care Center, while the rest are quarantined at home.

Those at the Protective Care Center, he added, are stable and have shown no symptoms of the virus so far, while those in home quarantine are being closely monitored in strict compliance with the WHO guidelines on Covid-19 containment.

Obiano said further: “Six people out of the 39 contacts have tested negative for Coronavirus. These are people who met directly with the index case 14 days ago. This is something to be cheerful about.

“Similarly, out of 20 samples tested for the virus from Anambra State so far, only the index case returned positive. The rest are negative. This result gives us enough elbowroom to fight this monster by adhering to the principles of social distancing, maintaining a thorough personal hygiene and obeying government directives and policies on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have no doubt that if we keep the rules, we shall be in good position to kick Covid-19 out of our dear state.”

