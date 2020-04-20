COVID-19: Alapomu Of Apomuland kick starts distribution of relief materials

Kindly Share This Story:

Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu has kick-started the distribution of food materials in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan local government, State of Osun.

The relief packages were donated by Alapomu and concerned indigenes of Apomuland. The donations are meant to provide succour for the needy and vulnerable people as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Alapomu said the initiative is also to support the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in providing assistance to the poor and needy in the various communities in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “Government alone can not provide for everyone without support from individuals and groups,” he said.

Apomu COVID-19 Relief Fund Project was initiated by Alapomu and a committee was set up. Professor Sina Oladokun chairs the committee. Professor Lateef Agbaje is the Secretary while Comrade Waheed Oladejo is in charge of Field Operations. The committee also supervised the packaging of the food materials which include rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, and loaves of bread.

All the food items were sourced from Apomu to boost the local economy.

Alapomu expressed his appreciation to Asiwaju of Apomuland, members of the committee and those illustrious sons and daughters of Apomuland who contributed to make the project a success.

