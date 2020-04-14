COVID-19: Adamawa govt relaxes restriction order

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Tuesday, relaxed the restriction order in the state for the time being.

Fintiri gave the directive in a special broadcast to mark the end of the 14 days COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

In the broadcast, the governor lifted movements within the state and that of vehicles that complied with an acceptable number of passengers.

He said that the relaxation of the restriction order did not mean that people should go back to the usual ways of doing things.

Fintiri said: “Having assessed the development in the past two weeks and the overwhelming compliance with the preventive measures, the government has decided to relax the restriction order for the time being.

“Consequently, all private and public schools remain closed until further notice, while movement will only be allowed within the borders of the state.

“Travels into and out of the state remain banned and our international borders will also remain closed.”

He urged the security agents to enforce the closure order to the letter, saying there were reports that people were defying the directive and coming into the state from neighbouring countries where the scourge of the COVID-19 virus had reached an alarming rate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any vehicle conveying passengers into the state will be impounded at the entry point and the occupants moved into a quarantine centre in the border Local Government Area to be established by the state COVID-19 Containment Committee.” (NAN)

Vanguard

