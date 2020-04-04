COVID-19: Abia Lawmaker, Paul Taribo, donates relief materials to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of his efforts aimed at cushioning the effects of the lockdown on members of his constituency as a result of the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, the member representing Ukwa East State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Paul Taribo, has donated relief materials to widows and the less privileged in his constituency.

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Majority Leader at the Assembly presented the relief materials earlier today and emphasized that it behoves on him as representative of his people at the 7th Abia State House of Assembly to come through for them and ameliorate the difficulties forced on the world by the malignant coronavirus emphasising that the items donated are strictly for the indigents in his constituency. He advised the people to follow government directives issued concerning the prevention and containment of the virus in the state so as to remain safe. He emphasized that they should wash their hands regularly and observe the recommended social distancing.

Apart from cash gifts, other items donated by the Lawmaker include bags of rice, cartons of hand sanitizers and packets of face masks.

