COVID-19: Abia begins fumigation of markets, public buildings

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor

UMUAHIA- As part of efforts to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, Abia State government has commenced the fumigation of markets, motor parks and other public places in Aba and Umuahia cities of the state.

Flagging off the exercise in Umuahia, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Solomon Ogunji, expressed gratitude to God that the State is yet to record any confirmed case of COVID-19.

He enjoined all hands on deck to prevent the disease from spreading to Abia and assured that the state is prepared to tackle the virus.

In his words, “We have provided isolation centers, delivered palliatives to our people, and now, it is time to get public places in the state fumigated to further protect our people. No effort will be spared by this administration in protecting the people of this state from COVID-19 and other challenges because our understanding of good governance is simply that of government of the people, for the people and by the people. By the grace of God, we shall continue to live up to that understanding.”

He urged private sector organizations to ensure they take a cue from the exercise and use the window provided by the lockdown to also fumigate their premises.

Leading the team of environmental Health Officers to fumigate public places in Aba, Ogunji urged the people to stay at home to avoid any possible health hazard.

In an interview, Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Chinagozi Adindu, said the exercise has to do with fumigation and disinfection which he described as a proactive measure to stop the transmission of the disease in the state.

He disclosed that the state boasts of sufficient trained manpower who can handle the situation in the case of any disease outbreak.

He further stated that disease surveillance officers have been empowered to move around the 17 council areas to detect cases and report appropriately.

One of the environmental health officers, who participated in the exercise Ndudim Adindu, told Vanguard that the team has been able to fumigate the markets in Aba and Umuahia, government house, and state legislative complex, among others.

