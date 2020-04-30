COVID-19: 65 fun seekers arrested for violating the lockdown order

Kindly Share This Story:

Esther Onyegbula

A total of sixty-five fun-seekers were on Wednesday 29th April arrested at 84 Park Hotel located at Augusto Close, Oko Oba area of Lagos for violating the state lockdown order.

The violators were arrested after operatives from Area G Command and Oko Oba Division received credible intelligence that a group of persons were holding a party at the hotel.

It was learned that some of the arrested suspects were found consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs. While others were found in the swimming pool catching fun, in total neglect of the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order.

It was gathered that the suspects who are within the age range of 16 to 45 years, confessed to having left their various homes to the hotel in defiance to the sit at home order.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said: “sixty-five fun-seekers were on Wednesday 29th April arrested at 84 Park Hotel located at Augusto Close, Oko Oba area of Lagos for violating the state lockdown order.

Also, the Manager of the hotel has equally been arrested and the hotel has been sealed off by the relevant agency of the State Government. An investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu calls on residents to continue to be law-abiding. He advises parents to monitor the activities of their children, especially during this lockdown period. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: