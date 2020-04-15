COVID-19: 63-year-old man with no travel history, contact dies in Lagos

By Rasheed Sobowale
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 related death of a 63-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any confirmed case.
Abayomi in his statement also stated that the total number of death from COVID-19 in the state is now 7 while the total number of confirmed cases in the Nigerian megacity is 217.
Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the most populated nation in Africa.
Announcing the death of the 63-year-old, Abayomi enjoined Lagos citizens to abide by the stay-at-home directive given by the federal government.
“#COVID19LAGOS update as at 14th of April, 2020. 25 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed in Lagos State. Total number of confirmed #COVID19Lagos cases rises to 217
“8 fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 2 females & 6 males were discharged
“Total discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos is now 69. Lagos recorded another #COVID19 death; a 63 year old male, Nigerian who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.
Nigeria, as at 11:00 pm, April 14th reported 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths , according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).