COVID-19: 63-year-old man with no travel history, contact dies in Lagos

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 related death of a 63-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any confirmed case.

Abayomi in his statement also stated that the total number of death from COVID-19 in the state is now 7 while the total number of confirmed cases in the Nigerian megacity is 217.

Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the most populated nation in Africa.

Announcing the death of the 63-year-old, Abayomi enjoined Lagos citizens to abide by the stay-at-home directive given by the federal government.

“#COVID19LAGOS update as at 14th of April, 2020. 25 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed in Lagos State. Total number of confirmed #COVID19Lagos cases rises to 217

“8 fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 2 females & 6 males were discharged

“Total discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos is now 69. Lagos recorded another #COVID19 death; a 63 year old male, Nigerian who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

“Total COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 7 Let’s all #StayHome”, he noted.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his national address on Monday (April 13th) ordered another 14 days lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

Nigeria, as at 11:00 pm, April 14th reported 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths , according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

