COVID-19: 22 of 25 suspected cases test negative in Kano

By Rasheed Sobowale

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa on Thursday reported that 22 out of the 25 suspected cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the state has tested negative for the virus.

This was according to a Twitter post by Bashir Ahmad, a Personal Assistant on New Media to Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmad also stated that the remaining three suspected cases are awaiting their results.

“RELIEF: 22 out of 25 suspected #COVID19 persons in Kano State tested negative while the results of the remaining 3 are being awaited, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa discloses, today,” Ahmad posted on Twitter.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed that Nigeria now has 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The recent report (8pm, April 1) also indicated 5 cases in Akwa Ibom, the first reported cases from the state.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” NCDC reported.

Kano State government has closed its land borders to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The State has so far recorded zero confirmed cases.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

