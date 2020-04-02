Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for upgrade of 34 Polymerase Chain Reaction for mass testing

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has decried the insufficiency of coronavirus pandemic testing centres in the country.

Reacting to the comments credited to the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekwazu that only 2,000 Nigerians have been tested for COVID 19 in the last one month, Okechukwu said that the figure was grossly insufficient for a country of 200 million people.

He consequently urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to urgently upgrade the 34 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratories to COVID-19 centres for mass testing.

The lawmaker who made the remarks in a statement he personally signed and issued to Journalists in Abuja on Thursday also hailed the total lockdown initiative in some parts of the country.

He said that the country must also rapidly ramp up its testing capabilities to expand beyond the current seven test centres in order to successfully track down the over 6,000 COVID-19 contacts.

He said: “The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has told us that only 2,000 Nigerians have been tested in over one month of combating COVID-19. This figure is quite low for a country of about 200 million people.

“Our first line of responsibility on this, therefore, is to ensure that testing services are available in, at least, all the states of the federation. If we are tracking over 6,000 contacts, then we need more testing facilities.

“We just have to scale it up across the country to enable us to ascertain the true extent of the outbreak in the country. Let us know how many Nigerians that are exposed, let us isolate, and let us test maximally”.

Okechukwu also thanked all the donors and urged the Presidential Task Force to be project-specific with the donations, paying attention to such facility upgrades.

He also noted the need for timelines for proper evaluation of progress, even as he acknowledged that as with other parts of the world, the virus seems to be dictating the timeline, stressing that the nation should work towards setting timelines so that Nigerians are able to monitor progress and match it with expended resources.

“There are critical aspects here, such as prevention, testing, tracking, isolation, case management, dealing with the social interventions, and of course evaluation.

“For instance, how many Nigerians do we intend to test by the end of April? How many new testing centres are we expecting?” he added.

The deputy minority leader also commended the joint efforts of all Nigerians in the public and private sectors, especially the nation’s healthcare professionals, who he said were in the frontlines of the war against the pandemic and called on all Nigerians to adhere to all the guidelines and directives issued by NCDC and various levels of government to stop the spread of the virus

