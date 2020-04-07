COVID-19: About 1,739 foreigners evacuated from Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…..as Delta airlines evacuate 200 America nationals through Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

The Regional Manager, South West Airport, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba Tuesday disclosed that about 1,739 foreigners have so far been evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos since the evacuation exercise commenced about 10 days ago.

This is just as Delta Air Lines yesterday evacuated 200 Americans through the Lagos Airport in continuation of the exercise.

According to Mrs Shin-Aba, the evacuation exercise started with the airlifting of French and European citizens by Air France late March. Other airlines, including Nigerian Air Peace, have participated in airlifting the foreign nationals out of the country.

She revealed that ” Air France evacuated 399 French and European nationals, Lufthansa; 238, Middle East Airline (MEA); 140, Ethiopian Airlines; 148, 137 (Canadians), 375 (U.S), Jed Air; nine (Liberians and crew), Air Peace; 87 and Delta with 200 Americans”.

She also said that the evacuation exercise has been going on smoothly with little or no hitches and assured that FAAN in collaboration with other agencies would continue to carry out its “duties with utmost caution and professionalism”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

