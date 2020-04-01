Breaking News
Courts are expected to sit, dispense time-bound cases during lockdown – Malami

Malami

Courts are expected to attend to matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound, even during the lockdown, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said.

Malami said this in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Minister.

“Speedy dispensation of justice is a cardinal principle of the Justice Sector Reform of the present administration, hence, time-bound cases are treated with dispatch and accorded the required attention,” Malami said.

Malami had given the directive of the speedy dispensation of time-bound cases in a letter addressed to all heads of court dated April 1, conveying the COVID 19 Regulation 2020.

He said that the earlier directive issued by the Chief of Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is in tandem with the COVID-19 Regulations 2020 made pursuant to Quarantine Act 2004 by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR).

