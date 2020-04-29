Coronavirus: US reaches one million confirmed cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The US has confirmed more than 1 million cases of coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The US now accounts for about a third of all coronavirus cases reported from around the world.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at keeping meat plants open. The planned order comes as some plants have closed after workers tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about a meat shortage in the country.

But experts expressed concern that the order could jeopardize the health of plant workers

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s been “told” that everyone in the United States who needs a coronavirus test will be able to get one by the end of May.

But many people, including Fauci himself, remain skeptical that testing can ramp up that quickly.

Trump dodged a question about whether he received repeated warnings on the threat of coronavirus in his Presidential Daily Briefing.

The Washington Post reported the PDB included warnings about the virus in January and February, even as the president publicly downplayed the seriousness of the health threat.

Hillary Clinton officially endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The endorsement is unsurprising, considering Biden has won the backing of nearly every other prominent Democrat, but it is still noteworthy after Biden considered challenging Clinton for the presidential nomination in 2016.

Andrew Yang is suing New York’s state board of elections over the effective cancellation of its presidential primary, Politico reported.

More than half of Democrats are concerned that not all eligible Americans will be able to cast a vote in the 2020 presidential elections, and that the election may not be fair, according to a new Pew Research Center poll.

The vice president was criticized for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic facilities in Minnesota, even though the clinic requires all visitors to cover their faces.

Pence claimed he didn’t have to wear a mask because he’s regularly tested for the virus, but health experts have questioned that argument, noting the vice president could get a false negative result or contract the virus in between tests.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: