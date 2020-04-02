Coronavirus: TRCN suspends April professional qualifying examinations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, has put on hold its professional qualifying examinations slated for April 17 and 18, this year. According to the Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the development is as a result of the shut down of some activities in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ajiboye, who spoke with our correspondent, said the need to observe social distance as a measure of containing the scourge accounted for the decision. He added that there was no price too high to pay in the fight to contain the disease.

The TRCN boss gave the assurance that new dates would be communicated to candidates as soon as the situation returns to normal. On the monitoring and screening of unqualified teachers embarked upon by the Council, Ajiboye said the first round of the exercise went on well.

“Our teams that went out across the country did well and they were compiling their reports before the Coronavirus outbreak came up. Their reports will be submitted to the Council for necessary steps when the situation returns to normal. The decision to weed out unqualified and unregistered teachers from the system has come to stay and it is in the best interest of our country. Education is vital and to leave such a critical sector in the hands of quacks would be a great disservice to our country,” he said.

Recall that after the expiration of the December 31, 2019 deadline given teachers in public and private primary and secondary schools to register with the Council, it embarked on the monitoring exercise early March.

