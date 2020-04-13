COVID-19: Serving NYSC medical doctor tests positive in Ondo

On 11:53 pm
Dayo Johnson – Akure

The third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

A statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure said the patient is a Medical doctor.

Ojogo said in the statement that “the third positive case in Ondo State is a Medical Doctor; he is a Youth Corp member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation.

The commissioner said that “Mr. Governor will tomorrow at noon, address the people of the State on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights.

Recall that the other two patients are presently on admission at the infectious disease centre along Igbatoro road.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

