Coronavirus: Rep calls on Presidency to set up testing centres in 36 states

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Emeka Chinedu, has called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, to set up high-standard testing centres for the coronavirus in every state of the Federation.

Nigeria currently has less than 10 testing centres for coronavirus and other epidemics.

The lawmaker who represents Ahiazu/Mbaise/Ezinihite Federal Constituency of Imo State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, made the call in Abuja yesterday, through a press statement.

The lawmaker who had earlier presented a motion on the matter in plenary, advised the Federal Ministry of Health, to raise standards of Federal Medical Centres, to be able to accommodate the growing number of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “With the recent global developments, Nigeria more than ever, needs to equip and upgrade Federal Medical Centres, and government hospitals, with modern laboratories and diagnostic equipment, in order for them to be able to detect and contain any threat of epidemic in the country”.

He recalled how coronavirus started in Wuhan, China but has now spread to over 30 countries “with nearly a million people dead” from the virus.

The Federal legislator “urged the Federal Ministry of Health, to immediately equip and upgrade all Federal Medical Centres and Government hospitals with modern laboratories and diagnostic equipment, to meet the global standards and test practices”.

Mr Chinedu observed ” the deplorable state of Federal Medical Centres across the country”, saying they “wear the looks of glorified clinics, due to lack of modern equipment.”

He said the poor standards at these hospitals, has led to “wrong diagnoses of patients, who ordinarily cannot afford to go to private hospitals.”

He blamed the poor diagnosis, on few overstretched medical personnel and other inadequacies at Federal Medical facilities.

The House is expected to resume next week Tuesday, from a two-week recess and take other emergency measures to tackle the pandemic.

