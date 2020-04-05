Vanguard Logo

Coronavirus: Osun releases index case, 109 UK, Ivory Coast returnees

Osun releases index case

Osun State government has released one index case and 109 returnees from the United Kingdom, UK, and Cote d’Ivoire after they tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed this at a briefing on Sunday at the state secretariat, Governors Office, Abere, Osogbo.

Oyetola said: “One of the early cases in Osun has been discharged after testing negative twice to the Virus, in line with the prescribed protocol of the NCDC.

“The 109 whose results came back negative have been released to join their families.

“Among them are: 11 to Oyo State, two are going to Lagos State, one to Ogun State, three each to Edo and Abia states, four to Delta State and one to Imo State, while 85 will remain here in Osun.

“They have been advised to observe all the prescribed safety and preventive measures and to call our helplines if they start to feel unwell. The emergency line remains 293.”

