Coronavirus has reduced humanity to same level – Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, said on Sunday the coronavirus pandemic has reduced humanity to the same level.

Kaigama, who addressed journalists after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass, said “the disease has reduced us to one level. The mighty and small nations have all been reduced to the same level with all feeling the hit and unable to do much about it.”

The Mass was celebrated in an empty church after the few members that turned up for service were asked to leave the church following the government’s order banning any gathering.

The measure is part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging several parts of the world.

Kaigama, while lamenting the hardship humanity was going through as a result of the disease, said that it had forced humanity to see everyone as equal and helpless without God, the creator.

He added: “The pandemic has taught us that we must come together to conquer the ills of the society.

“All nations, big or small, developed and undeveloped, poor and rich, have seen that technology cannot do much. Everyone is running from pillar to post in search of safety.

“Clearly, it is a new beginning for humanity. It means we must return to the golden rule of love and respect for one another. Above all, it has shown that God is on the throne and all must return to Him.”

The Catholic Archbishop commended the Federal Government for putting in place measures to contain the disease but urged handlers of palliative measures to ensure they reached the poor, the hungry and the helpless.

He particularly advised those saddled with sharing items meant for the vulnerable people against the temptation to seek to gain from the global misfortune.

“It should never be about what we can gain from the situation. It should be about what we can contribute to the system,” he concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard

