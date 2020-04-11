Breaking News
Coronavirus: Fresh facts emerge on Anambra’s index case

On 11:58 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
By Vincent Ujumadu

FRESH facts have emerged that the COVID-19 index case discovered in Anambra State on Friday actually visited the two major cities of Awka and Onitsha before traveling to his home town, Adazi in Anaocha local government area and was admitted at St Joseph’s Hospital in the town.

“The case was first treated as a mild malaria unknowingly at Regina-Caeli Hospital, Awka. He left and later traveled to Onitsha, before returning to Adazi-Nnukwu hospital where it was finally suspected to be Covic-19, after exhibiting the symptoms. “Result came in and it was positive,” Sunday Vanguard was told yesterday.

Our source could not confirm if the index case visited any hospital in Onitsha, or other places he visited in the city before returning to Adazi.

According to the source, the index case, who returned from Lagos, was already in Anambra State before the closure of Niger Bridge between Asaba and Onitsha.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba said shortly after the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed the incident, that contact tracing had begun.

The Commissioner also confirmed that the index case was already in the state before the border closure.

Vanguard Nigeria News

