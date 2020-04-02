Coronavirus: Foundation donates millions to orphans, others

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of relief efforts to cushion the impact of coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer of Gtext Homes, Mr. Stephen Akintayo, has donated N2 million to orphanages and the vulnerable.

Speaking during the donation, Mr. Akintayo, Founder of Stephen Akintayo Foundation, noted that it was not a season to think of you and your family alone.

ALSO READ:

His words: “This is the season to give. We need to be our brothers’ keepers by ensuring that those that do not have benefit from our deeds of kindness, as this will also go a long way in helping people stay off the street and forestall the spread of the epidemic in the country.

“I am also using this opportunity to call on our partners, friends and other Nigerians, both corporate and individuals to see the need to give to the vulnerable among us.”

The beneficiaries include Gideon Orphanage and Widow Homes, N250,000, and Tivid Orphanage Home International, N250,000.

Another is Maiduguri IDP camp, which will also benefit through an NGO that will buy food items and distribute, as well as medicine for the hospital in the IDP Camp.

Meanwhile, one million Naira has been given to www.ginido.com, an e-commerce website, that will be distributing groceries to communities in Ajegunle and other areas.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: