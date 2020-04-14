Coronavirus: Edo LGAs, religious groups, others distribute govt’s relief packages to beneficiaries

Kindly Share This Story:

Local Government Areas (LGAs) and religious groups in Edo State have commenced distribution of relief materials provided by the Edo State Government to beneficiaries, including orphans, the elderly, rehabilitated returnees from Libya and the homeless across the state.

In Ikpoba-Okha and Egor LGA, the materials were shared to ward and local community leaders, at the councils’ secretariats for distribution to the beneficiaries.

The relief materials include cartons of noodles, 10kg bags of rice, 10kg bags of beans, 10kg bags of garri, 10kg bags of millet, salt and other food items.

During the distribution of the relief materials at the secretariat of the Edo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benin City, the State Secretary, Sir Humphrey Best Iriabe, said “The food items were brought last night and today we have started distribution. I believe it will go a long way to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order and ameliorate the plight of the people as a result of the lockdown.”

Executive Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha LGA, Hon. Eric Osanyande said the relief materials were presented to the leaders of the ten (10) wards in LGA, noting, “These items are for the needy and vulnerable in your ward. Ensure you follow the instructions of the governor who mandated that the items get to vulnerable persons who can’t afford to feed this period.

“Ensure you keep sensitising them on the importance of regular handwashing, use of sanitisers and maintaining social distance to curtail the spread of COVID-19.”

Presenting the materials to traditional rulers, the Executive Chairman, Egor LGA, Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia, said the council decided to deploy the materials to the beneficiaries through community heads who she said will easily identify the vulnerable persons in their various communities.

She said there is a clear instruction to the community leaders to ensure that the distribution is done devoid of politics. “We have invited about eight community leaders who are led here by the Head of traditional leaders in the council area. They know those who are in need and vulnerable and in their locality,” she said.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Louis Osamuyi Osanyande thanked the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, adding that the relief material will go a long way to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive.

Hon. Osanyande said this exercise is devoid of politics as the instructions of the state government will be adhered to strictly, as the items will be taken to the community, not party secretariats, so that community leaders, interest groups and the media will be on the ground to monitor the distribution to the beneficiaries.

Head of traditional rulers in Egor, the Enogie of Ukpea, HRH Ogieayevbona Ivbaenikao, said there are 28 recognised communities in Egor LGA, assuring, “We will make sure the needy and vulnerable in these 28 communities get the relief materials and we will ensure its devoid of politics or sentiment as the focus is on Edo people.”

Vanguard

