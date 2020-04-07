Breaking News
Coronavirus: Edo introduces home schooling feature using digital platform

As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo State, the State’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has introduced a home-schooling feature on its digital platforms to engage primary school pupils across the state in school lessons with the guidance of parents.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education and Chairman, Edo SUBEB, Dr Joan Osa Oviawe, said parents can access the E-lesson programme for their children during the stay-at-home period on https://subeb.edostate.gov.ng/home-school/.

She noted that the ‘Home School Holiday E-lesson programme’, is designed to assist pupils to stay busy during the holidays, adding, “Parents should augment playtime with these E-lessons.”

According to her, the helpdesk for the programme is available from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday, through which parents/guardians can chat real-time with education managers and teachers if they have any questions or concerns.

The SUBEB chair said, “Mobile Tutors are also available for Parents/Guardians who need the assistance. Please call the Edo SUBEB hotline 08091849777 to request assistance.”

She added that parents can access homework activities for pupils on https://subeb.edostate.gov.ng/home-school/.

“While staying at home to ensure safety against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, you can guide your children to do their home-work listed on our site”, Oviawe added.

