Services to be scaled up across 18 LGAs

The Edo State Government has set up screening facilities in six Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and four private hospitals in Benin City, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said modalities to scale up screening services across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state is being worked out.

The screening centres were set up in Aruogba, Oko, Ugbor, Oredo, New Benin and Ikpema PHCs, while the private hospitals include St. Philomena, Faith Mediplex, Bethel Faith and Safe Haven Hospitals.

According to the commissioner, the government decided to embark on massive screening for coronavirus across the state in order to ensure effective containment efforts, noting that mobile target population-based screening will commence soon across the 18 LGA of the State.

He decried the low compliance with the sit-at-home and social distancing directive, urging residents to support the state government’s efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

Okundia said: “The Edo State Government has taken serious steps to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Edo currently boasts of four designated isolation centres, including the General Hospital, Auchi; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Stella Obasanjo Hospital.

“Training of Healthcare workers across the 18 LGAs on COVID-19 response has been concluded and our laboratory capacity is being strengthened and training of laboratory personnel is ongoing by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and other Partners; 3 more PCR machines have been paid for by the State government and the delivery is being expected.”

He continued, “Screening facilities (questionnaire-based) have been set up in six PHC centres and 4 private health facilities in Oredo LGA, while scale-up across the 18 LGA is being worked out. Also, mobile target population-based screening is to commence soon across the 18 LGA of the State.

“It is quite unfortunate that despite these efforts to curtail the spread, some members of the society have refused to comply with the government’s directives, aimed at keeping them healthy and safe.

“The Edo State Government, once more, calls on all residents to stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. If you must go out, do so wearing facemasks. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history,” he added.

Vanguard

