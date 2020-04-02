Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has warned traders and sellers of food items against being insensitive to the plight of residents by hiking the price of food items and other household essentials as a fallout of measures by the state government to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Joel Edionwele said it is unfortunate that some citizens were exploiting the national public health concern caused by the coronavirus outbreak to make gains.

Edionwele disclosed that to ensure the safety of all residents, the state government has commenced monitoring of prices of essential commodities throughout the state, adding, “Any person found to be anti-government or the people will be treated according to the law.”

The statement reads, “The general public is hereby reminded that COVID-19 pandemic is a global phenomenon and therefore calls for sacrifice and lending support to the most vulnerable in the society.

“In Edo, the state government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki has put measures in place to ensure that citizens are safe and are able to pull through this period with minimum discomfort.

“In spite of this effort of government, it is sad to note that some citizens are making life unbearable for others by arbitrarily increasing the prices of food items like sachet water and other household items.”

Edionwele continued, “We must all endeavour to assist in any way possible to reduce the hardship that may be associated with the restriction in movement. It is in this regard that the Edo State Government wishes to appeal to traders and sellers of food items and household essentials to refrain from exploitative tendencies. No citizen should cash in on this period for any reason.”

“To ensure the safety of all, the state government through the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and its agencies has commenced monitoring of prices of essential commodities throughout the state. Any person found to be anti-government or the people will be treated according to the law. Citizens are encouraged to report any person engaged in profiteering to the ministry or the Police,” he added.

