Coronavirus: Edo govt commissions 30-bed isolation facility in Benin

The Edo State Government has commissioned a 30-bed isolation centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, as it ramps up efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Technical Sub-committee on COVID-19 Response, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who commissioned the facility, said the centre was built in record 12 days and would serve as a major centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Edo State.

According to him, “The Edo State Government furnished the facility with world-class medical equipment. The medical personnel at the facility are well-trained to manage the condition of patients, who develop complications from coronavirus.

“I want to assure Edo people that we are on top of the situation and have prepared for the worst but pray that the worst will not come.”

Shaibu used the opportunity to express appreciation to the health workers who he described as heroes, who are making serious sacrifices on the frontline, attending to infected COVID-19 patients.

According to him, “We want to salute our healthcare workers who are the true heroes, leaving their families to work on the frontline and ensuring that those affected by the disease get well.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd, Engr. Adeleke Olanrewaju, who constructed the building, said the facility was built to international standard.

“This structure was built in record time of 12 days to strengthen the government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Government can’t fight this scourge alone and need support to win the war. We offer our support to the government this period, as we have seen that they have done so much in the fight to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The facility here can be compared to the ones in Lagos and Abuja,” he said.

Vanguard

