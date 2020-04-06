Coronavirus: CJN orders indefinite suspension of court sittings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko, has ordered the suspension of court sittings across the country indefinitely.

The CJN had earlier issues a two weeks suspension of all courts on March 24, as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

In an update to the two weeks suspension which expires April 7, the CJN yesterday issued a new directive for an indefinite suspension of all court sittings.

The circular which was obtained by Vanguard reads: “In view of the fact that the initial period of two weeks suspension of court sittings will expire on April 7;

“l, hereby, extend the suspension of court sittings till further notice given the lockdown measure put in place by the Federal and some state governments to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“Your Lordships are, however, to note that courts are expected to sit to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound in line with our extant laws.

“Your Lordship are, hereby, directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of stakeholder in justice administration.”

