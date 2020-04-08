Coronavirus: Chinese firm donates relief materials to Edo community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A Chinese firm in Edo state Yongxing Steel yesterday urged Nigerians to abide by the social distancing and stay at home directive of government to checkmate the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The Managing Director of the company, Zhang Xiang Hai whose speech was delivered by his deputy, Frank Wany stated this in Ogua community in Ikpoba-Okah local government area when the company delivered food items, face masks disinfectants and other materials to cushion the effects of restricted movements as a result of coronavirus.

He said: “We are committed to having a good relationship with our community that is why we decided to in our little way provide some preventive materials like face masks, food items and other items like disinfectants that we can use to keep our environment clean to support us so that we can pass through these challenge of COVID-19 and we promise to do more in future.

“We believe we will continue to get support from the community so that we can do more for all of us to continue to stay together. We believe and we are confident that we can work together to conquer this COVID-19.

“But I want to advice that we stay indoors as directed by the government, reduce our travelling time this time because I believe if we adhere to the instructions of government, we will be over this time but we need to be patient and follow the order of the government because government will tell us what is good and what is right, this is a similar thing we had in China and this was how we were to overcome it. ”

The company’s boss who was accompanied by the Public Relations Officers of the company, Lilian Wany and Isaac Olufemi said their plan to build a secondary for the community is still on the way.

In his response, the Enogie of Ogua, HRH Ogiesoba Aghaghowen said: “We thank the company for giving us these items. This is to further strengthen the relationship between the community and the company, what you are doing is also to complement government efforts and I also assure that we will heed to your advise so that we can overcome this crisis.”

