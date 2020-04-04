Coronavirus cases in US exceed 300,000

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 300,000, while the death toll passed 8,100.

New York state’s coronavirus toll has risen at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there.

In Italy, the death toll rose 15,362; Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Madrid will extend the country’s coronavirus lockdown until April 25, as Spain’s death toll reached 11,744.

Globally the death toll surged past 60,000 on Saturday, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, amid over 1.1 million cases.

