coronavirus cases cross 2 million mark globally

The number of coronavirus cases across the world topped the two-million mark Wednesday, just four months after the pathogen emerged in Wuhan, China.

More than 128,000 people across the globe have been killed by the dangerous virus, which has reached at least 185 countries and regions, according to the latest figures from John Hopkins University.

The worldwide tally includes more than 500,000 people who have recovered from the respiratory illness.

But the number of cases continues to grow in hard-hit countries such as the US, Spain, Italy and Germany in recent weeks, according to the university’s realtime tracker.

The US continued Wednesday to lead the world with the highest number of COVID-19 cases as the virus spread to 609,000 Americans, representing nearly a third of the confirmed patients in the world, according to John Hopkins.

The death toll stateside has surged to at least 26,000, with all 50 states under an emergency disaster declaration for the first time in history.

China — which has reported less than 84,000 cases — ended its lockdown of Wuhan earlier this month.

The country, however, may be facing a second wave of infections as it has seen a rise in cases it says are imported from other countries.

