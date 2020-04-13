Coronavirus: Anambra residents react on total lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Following the recorded case of coronavirus in Anambra State last week and the subsequent total lockdown of the state by the government to prevent the spread of the virus, there were mixed reactions by the residents of the state yesterday.

While some welcomed the development, others urged the government to map out comprehensive measures to cushion the effect.

Meanwhile, only security operatives were seen on the roads throughout the state yesterday. Not even journalists were allowed to move about as the police insisted they could only move about with police tags, which were not even ready as at 3 pm.

Reacting on the comprehensive lockdown, a resident of Onitsha, Dr Anosike Martin commended the state government’s directive, arguing that prevention is better than cure.

He said: “The lockdown is imperative now. If the virus is not properly curtailed or rather eradicated, our case may be worse than those of some other states,

“We need to adhere strictly to the directive of the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Another respondent, Mr John Onochie said although the lockdown was necessary, urgent palliatives were needed from the government to support the people in this difficult time.

He added: “This will be the third week running, when people had been hoping to, at least, do one or two businesses. Partial lockdown could have been better in this state, but for the positive result of the index case.”

He, however, agreed that since the virus is now in the state, the total lockdown was the best solution to stop it from spreading in communities.

A resident of Nkpor, Mrs Juliana Eke, criticised some security operatives at Anambra boarders, who, she alleged, connive to let people pass through the border in violation of the ban on movement.

A businessman, Chief Emmanuel Okoye, while commending Governor Obiano for the lockdown, said it was geared towards saving the lives of Anambra people.

“I agree that businesses are suffering, but one cannot neglect life to hunt for money; life is a priority as only the living and healthy can hustle for money or any business,” he said.



Vanguard

