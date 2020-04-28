Contact Tracing: Osun sends 30 samples for COVID-19 test

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Government on Tuesday said it is awaiting the result of 30 persons whose samples were sent for coronavirus test having been discovered to be in contact with COVID-19 patients.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said the samples which were collected during the weekend through Monday have been sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC accredited Testing Centre, the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede, Osun.

He added that the samples were collected from traced individuals in Ejigbo, Osu, Ife-East, Ilesa and Ede Local Government Areas of the State.

Giving a reason for the contact tracing in the selected areas, Isamotu explained that the wife of a confirmed case in Ife was said to have travelled to Osu after leaving Ife, before returning to Ilesa.

