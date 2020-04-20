CNN’s Richard Quest tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

CNN’s business journalist, Richard Quest, has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

Quest becomes the second CNN journalist to test positive for COVID-19, first was Chris Cuomo.

The Quest Means Business anchor, wrote on his verified Twitter handle that he is blessed as he has only shown only a few symptoms, “just a cough,” Richard Quest said.

In a short tweet, Richard Quest said: “I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

His announcement has generated a lot of reactions around the world as the over one thousand comments in its first hour after the post were prayers wishing him quick recovery.

Vanguard

