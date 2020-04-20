Breaking News
Translate

CNN’s Richard Quest tests positive for COVID-19

On 10:56 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

CNN's Richard Quest tests positive for COVID-19

Victor Ogunyinka

CNN’s business journalist, Richard Quest, has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

Quest becomes the second CNN journalist to test positive for COVID-19, first was Chris Cuomo.

The Quest Means Business anchor, wrote on his verified Twitter handle that he is blessed as he has only shown only a few symptoms, “just a cough,” Richard Quest said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: I thought I was going to die — Bala Mohammed

In a short tweet, Richard Quest said: “I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

His announcement has generated a lot of reactions around the world as the over one thousand comments in its first hour after the post were prayers wishing him quick recovery.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!