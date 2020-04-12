Kindly Share This Story:

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

The Consul General of the Consulate General of the Peoples’ Republic of China in Nigeria, Chu Maoming, says his country is ever ready to work with Nigeria to defeat coronavirus which, to him, answers the question behind the arrival of the Chinese medical team in Nigeria and much more.

Excerpts:

What is the consulate general’s role in the deal to have your country’s medical team in Nigeria?

Coronavirus knows no borders, it is a common challenge to all mankind. China and Nigeria are members of a community with a shared future. For China, it is only natural to help Nigeria fight the pandemic in the light of our friendship and cooperation.

In addition to directly providing assistance to the Nigerian government and people, the Chinese government calls on the Chinese businesses and nationals in Nigeria to extend a helping hand and contribute to Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic in various forms and through different channels. With mutual support and assistance, China is ready to work with African countries including Nigeria for the final victory.

What are terms and financial commitments on the part of the Chinese government to this regard?

At the request of the Nigerian government, a Chinese company, the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), through its subsidiary, CCECC, collected a batch of medical supplies in China for the Nigerian side. In the same time, considering its large number of employees in Nigeria, CCECC, at its own cost, dispatched a 15-member technical team from CRCC.

These are 12 medical professionals who have relevant experience in the prevention of the COVID-19. Just as the Nigerian Health Minister said, the support and help from the Chinese government and companies was timely, which has effectively relieved Nigeria’s urgent need and greatly enhanced its confidence in dealing with the pandemic.

What is the mandate of the team in specific terms?

The primary purpose of the technical team is to provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare assistance. In addition, under the directive of Chinese Embassy in Abuja and in response to the Nigeria government’s request, the technical team may also share with Nigerian medical teams effective methods on how to contain the COVID-19 and provide advice on the use of relevant medical equipment.

Could you tell us how long they are intending staying?

All members of the technical team have tested negative to COVID-19 and shall commence their stay in Nigeria by undertaking 14 days in quarantine. They would stay in Nigeria for about 30 days.

What are some of the covid 19 relief items brought into the country to help in combating this unprecedented pandemic?

Along with the technical team, 16-tons medical equipment and goods are delivered to Nigeria, including ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, N95 masks, medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical care items. Those goods required by the Nigerian Government will be handed over to relevant authorities after checking and sorting. Others are the PPE for CRCC and CCECC employees in Nigeria.

