Carveton pilots: You endanger lives with reckless media falsehood, Rivers Govt tells FG

…As C’Mitee accuses FG of placing economic benefits above lives in N’Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government has accused Federal Government (FG) of “reckless politicization” of the fight against Corona Virus over perceived media falsehood by the Ministry of Aviation in the arrest and detention of two pilots and 10 passengers of Carveton Helicopters in Port Harcourt.

Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim who echoed the accusation in Port Harcourt Saturday said the Aviation ministry alleged sponsorship of media campaigns against Rivers poses threat to lives of over 6million Rivers populace.

“They were arrested because they constantly contravened the Executive Order by the Governor of Rivers which requires that everyone coming into the state for essential duties subject selves to mandatory health checks to ascertain their coronavirus status.

“Before their arrests, Rivers Government-issued several warnings to Carveton and other operators to ensure that their pilots and passengers are tested by Rivers Health Authorities. Carveton Helicopters disregarded the warnings. At the last count, Carveton Helicopters ferried over 220 passengers into the state”

Meanwhile, lawyer and former President, Movement for Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has expressed solidarity with Governor Nyesom Wike over the Carveton saga, accusing FG of the insensitivity to lives in the Niger Delta whenever it concerns its oil interest in the region.

“Whilst there appears to have been serial violations of the state’s directives by the company (Carveton), the company states they have authority and backing of FG to operate, regardless of the state’s directives.

“In essence, what FG seems to be saying is that the expected economic benefits from the continuous flow of the oil business override whatever regulations the state may be putting in place to protect residents in the state from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the years, I have maintained that this country places so much premium on oil that it does sacrifice lives of its citizens for oil revenues. This current imbroglio brings into bolder relief the extent of that sad situation that we have consistently opposed.”

“Whilst the current needles embarrassing posturing should urgently be replaced with humble dialogue between the two layers of government in this respect, let me state that in any conflict between protection of lives of citizens and economic benefits, I will always cast my lot on the side of lives of the citizens.

