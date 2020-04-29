Kindly Share This Story:

Sustaining intentional efforts towards ensuring the coronavirus is contained, the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) is set to hand over isolation facilities set up in Rivers and Kano states to their respective state governments.

The fully-equipped isolation centres have been set up by CACOVID as part of complementary efforts to expand the scale of testing facilities and recoveries, as well as ensure the coronavirus does not spread any further.

The Chief Executive Officer, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou had mentioned in a recent press briefing that CACOVID is ready to roll out in all parts of the country having commenced building and equipping of isolation centers in some states.

According to her, there are currently three testing platforms for molecular testing in Nigeria, one of which is the “Open PCR machines”, which the Coalition has ordered for 10 units, with eight laboratories certified to conduct COVID-19 tests.

“Open PCR machine is currently the standard platform. Eight labs in Nigeria are certified to conduct COVID-19 testing; 10 new PCR machines and 150,000 extraction kits have been ordered. The other is Roche Cobus Platform with 6 Machines in Nigeria, each capable of testing 960 samples at a time. We have also ordered for the supply of 250,000 test kits while 10,000 test kits ordered by UNICEF arrived on Thursday, April 16,” Youssoufou had said.

CACOVID is looking to hand over isolation facilities in Lagos, the FCT, Borno and Enugu on May 4, in order to enhance testing and treatment capacity across Nigeria.

It is apparent that the fight against the coronavirus can only be won through collective effort, so as we continue to adhere to government directives, CACOVID is identifying intervention areas and making sure those problems are dealt with. The isolation centres have been set up, especially in states with high cases to ensure that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have the capacity to do more.

The body, led by Aliko Dangote, through the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank, is also backed by Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), MTN Nigeria, Flourmills Nigeria, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, among others, has asked that other private sector organisations yet to identify with CACOVID to do so, as we all understand that collective effort will help end the spread of the coronavirus.

